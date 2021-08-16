Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Royce Value Trust worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

