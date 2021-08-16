RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Capitalization Tops $180.06 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $180.06 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00158934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.92 or 1.00028427 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.03 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00687719 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

