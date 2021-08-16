RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $184.71 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

