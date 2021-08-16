Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.38% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.50 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

