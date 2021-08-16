Rune Price Hits $136.83 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $136.83 or 0.00295446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $86,657.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.64 or 1.00078374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00917814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00672248 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

