Rupee Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $60,908.50 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

