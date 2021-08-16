Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 6,500 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.98. 137,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,843. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.