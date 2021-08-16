Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Acquires C$32,725.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$37.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

