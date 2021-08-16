Ryan A. Hornaday Sells 3,681 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $30,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDIA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 1,700,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.