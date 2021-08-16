Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,219. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

