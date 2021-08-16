Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.