Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of RYAN opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.