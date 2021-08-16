Ryo Currency Trading Up 66.8% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $17,072.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,155.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.63 or 0.06899795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.98 or 0.01479744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00392416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00151533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00587799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00366444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00334202 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,883,856 coins and its circulating supply is 31,766,543 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

