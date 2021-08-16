Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 67.1% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,574,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 632,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 395,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.97 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

