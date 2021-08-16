Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society owned 0.14% of Sabre worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 675,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.