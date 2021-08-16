Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.15 on Monday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

