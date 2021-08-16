SafeCapital One Day Volume Reaches $561.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 43.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $62,758.70 and $561.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021663 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.