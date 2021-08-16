SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $260.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $260.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,433.70 or 1.00085678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.13 or 0.01041359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00379126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00442286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.