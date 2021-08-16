SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $963.25 million and approximately $43.06 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon's official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

