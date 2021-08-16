Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.13

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

