Saipem SpA Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.
