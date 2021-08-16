salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.
CRM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $284.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 22,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
