Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.98 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

