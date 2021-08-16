Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

