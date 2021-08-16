Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

