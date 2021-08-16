Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

