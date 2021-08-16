Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.38.

Saputo stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.54. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

