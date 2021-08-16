Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $733.10

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $733.10 and last traded at $733.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $733.10.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

