SaTT (SATT) Price Reaches $0.0012

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $213,853.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

