Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Savaria stock traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.31. Savaria has a one year low of C$13.04 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

