Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.99

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 59093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

SBRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.