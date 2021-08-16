Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

