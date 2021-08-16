Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

