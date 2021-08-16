SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

