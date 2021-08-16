Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 76.1% in July

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.