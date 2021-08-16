Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 76.1% in July

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Scorpio Gold
