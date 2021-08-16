Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

