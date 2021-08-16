Scotiabank Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.52.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock remained flat at $C$30.43 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 146,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.01. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

