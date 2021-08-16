Scotiabank Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.