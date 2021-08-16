Scotiabank Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRRWF. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$29.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

