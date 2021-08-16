Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Cap of $117,966.63

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 52.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $117,966.63 and $565.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,317,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,517,963 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

