Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.76. 2,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

