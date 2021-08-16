Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,189. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.