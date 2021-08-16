Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $90.34 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.