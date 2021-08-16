Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $106.23 million and $2.79 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00439858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.26 or 0.01601843 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

