Secure Pad Market Cap Tops $1.96 Million (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for $11.41 or 0.00024753 BTC on popular exchanges. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $25,326.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,429 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

