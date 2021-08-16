Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.06 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 233.3% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $11.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

