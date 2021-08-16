SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.75 million and $5,071.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00008547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

