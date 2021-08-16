Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $724,652.46

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $724,652.46 and approximately $221,803.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

