Selfkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.12 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $47.33 million and $15.12 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

