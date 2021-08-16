SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $776,221.09 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.73. 133,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,528. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $601,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

